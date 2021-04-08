D-8 member states urged to promote knowledge-based economies

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday urged the D-8 member states to promote knowledge-based economies, expand expenditure on research and development, and focus on rapid digitalisation to remain competitive.

Foreign Minister Qureshi participated in the 19th Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers hosted by Bangladesh in virtual format on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign ministers/representatives of all D-8 member states including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey attended the meeting.

Foreign Minister Qureshi led the Pakistan delegation.

D-8 Secretary General Dato’ Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari briefed the meeting on the activities and new initiatives undertaken by D-8 Secretariat since the last CFM held in 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister emphasised that partnerships and collaborations in investing in youth education, skills and training, harnessing technology, and promoting innovation were crucial for socio-economic prosperity.

Highlighting the importance of technological development in economic prosperity, he urged the D-8 member states to promote knowledge-based economies, expand expenditure on research and development, and focus on rapid digitalisation to remain competitive.

To achieve the goals and objectives of the organisation, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the need for effective implementation of the D-8 decisions and initiatives.

He stated that the adoption of Dhaka Declaration and D-8 Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030 will set clear priorities of the organisation to achieve its true potential.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to D-8 objectives and vision.

He highlighted Pakistan’s role as an active D-8 member.

Pakistan hosted the 8th D-8 Summit in 2012 which adopted two landmark documents including D-8 Charter and Global Vision.

The 15th and 16th CFM Sessions were also hosted by Pakistan in 2012 and 2013.

The 19th CFM was preceded by the 43rd Session of the D-8 Commission on 5-6 April 2021, and will be followed by the 10th D-8 Summit on 8 April 2021.

D-8 was established in 1997 to promote development cooperation among member countries and is headquartered in Istanbul.

The Summit is the highest organ of the D-8, followed by the CFM which is convened on an annual basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021