ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
D-8 member states urged to promote knowledge-based economies

Recorder Report 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday urged the D-8 member states to promote knowledge-based economies, expand expenditure on research and development, and focus on rapid digitalisation to remain competitive.

Foreign Minister Qureshi participated in the 19th Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers hosted by Bangladesh in virtual format on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign ministers/representatives of all D-8 member states including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey attended the meeting.

Foreign Minister Qureshi led the Pakistan delegation.

D-8 Secretary General Dato’ Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari briefed the meeting on the activities and new initiatives undertaken by D-8 Secretariat since the last CFM held in 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister emphasised that partnerships and collaborations in investing in youth education, skills and training, harnessing technology, and promoting innovation were crucial for socio-economic prosperity.

Highlighting the importance of technological development in economic prosperity, he urged the D-8 member states to promote knowledge-based economies, expand expenditure on research and development, and focus on rapid digitalisation to remain competitive.

To achieve the goals and objectives of the organisation, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the need for effective implementation of the D-8 decisions and initiatives.

He stated that the adoption of Dhaka Declaration and D-8 Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030 will set clear priorities of the organisation to achieve its true potential.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to D-8 objectives and vision.

He highlighted Pakistan’s role as an active D-8 member.

Pakistan hosted the 8th D-8 Summit in 2012 which adopted two landmark documents including D-8 Charter and Global Vision.

The 15th and 16th CFM Sessions were also hosted by Pakistan in 2012 and 2013.

The 19th CFM was preceded by the 43rd Session of the D-8 Commission on 5-6 April 2021, and will be followed by the 10th D-8 Summit on 8 April 2021.

D-8 was established in 1997 to promote development cooperation among member countries and is headquartered in Istanbul.

The Summit is the highest organ of the D-8, followed by the CFM which is convened on an annual basis.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi CFM D 8 summit Dato’ Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari

