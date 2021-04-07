US delivering about 3 million COVID-19 vaccines per day, up 8pc

World
07 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States has delivered about 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day on average over the past week, up 8% over the previous 7-day average, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.
Still, daily US cases of novel coronavirus are averaging 63,000 over the past seven days, up 2.3% from the previous 7-day average, she told reporters at a White House briefing.
