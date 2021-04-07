Markets
Four more LNG tankers heading to Britain this month
07 Apr 2021
Four more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are heading to terminals in Britain this month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
The Onaiza and Al Ghashamiya are heading to the South Hook terminal on April 16 and April 18 respectively.
The Marvel Falcon is heading to Isle of Grain on April 18.
The Al Mafyar is heading to an as yet unspecified terminal in Britain on April 24.
