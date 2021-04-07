Markets
US Cash Grains-Processor bids for corn strong; sales slow
07 Apr 2021
CHICAGO: Spot basis bids for corn rose at US Midwest processors on Tuesday.
The corn basis was steady to firm at elevators serving the rail market, steady to weak along rivers and unchanged at truck market elevators.
Cash bids for soybeans were steady to firm at processors, rising by 10 cents per bushel in Des Moines, Iowa.
The soybean basis held steady at river terminals and interior elevators.
Farmer sales were slow, an Ohio dealer said.
Warm and dry weather across much of the Midwest allowed farmers to plant in some southern areas or prepare the fields for seeding in other spots.
