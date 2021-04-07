ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
Pakistan

Socio-economic challenges: Speaker says consensus of political parties vital

Naveed Butt 07 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser remarked that the consensus of all political parties is imperative especially on the floor of the house to steer the country out of the socio-economic challenges.

“The issues like electoral reforms, judicial reforms, trade with India and economic woes must be deliberated in the National Assembly and the role of the opposition on highlighting these challenges is of vital importance. Both opposition and government benches can develop consensus to introduce policy reforms in the best interest of the masses,” the speaker expressed these views, while meeting with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudary, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The speaker also said that the country is facing multiple challenges and it needs in-depth deliberation especially on the floor of the National Assembly.

He also invited the opposition benches to have full length discussion especially on national and international issues. He said that the role of opposition benches is inevitable in this regard.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudary appreciated the unbiased role of the speaker in the proceeding of the House. He said that consensus on national issues is imperative especially in the parliament.

Meanwhile, Speaker Asad Qaiser also invited the Opposition benches to have floor of the house for unlimited days to deliberate upon national Issues such as the electoral reforms, judicial reforms, trade with India, and the issue of SBP during his address to the District Swabi Bar Association, on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Socio-economic challenges: Speaker says consensus of political parties vital

