Zardari, Nawaz and others: NAB reviews progress of mega corruption cases

Recorder Report 07 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Tuesday, reviewed progress of mega corruption cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, four former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and others.

An official said that the anti-graft body reviewed progress of cases during a meeting presided over by the NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal. The meeting also reviewed overall performance of the bureau, he said.

He said that the meeting also reviewed progress of cases against other high profile figures including former chief ministers, Shehbaz Sharif, Qaim Ali Shah, Aslam Raisani, Sanaullah Zehri, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former ministers, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Babar Khan Ghauri, Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani,Syed Khursheed Shah, Saleem Mandviwala, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, and Adil Siddique.

The meeting reviewed progress of cases against Waseem Akhtar, Ejaz Jakhrani, Sabtain Khan, Sahibzada Mehmood Zaib, Sher Azam Khan, Engineer Amir Muqam, Mehtab Abbasi Asfandyar Kakar, Asim Kurd, Saadat Anwar, Rehmat Baloch, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shahbaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Siddique Memon, Manzoor Kaka, Saeed Ahmed Khan,Tahir Basharat Cheema,Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Farkhand Iqbal, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, and Kamran Shafi, he said.

The bureau also reviewed progress in the ongoing investigation against Mufti Ehsan, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi and others Modarba/Musharka case, Bank of Khyber, K Electric, National Testing Services (NTS), closure of Roosevelt hotel, Sindh festival case, NICVD, Karachi, 56 Public Limited Companies, Flour, Sugar subsides scams. The meeting decided to take cases against fake housing/cooperative societies to logical conclusion as per law by utilising all available resources as well as to nab proclaimed offenders and absconded. The meeting reviewed progress in mutual league assistance (MLAs) applications sent to other countries, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the NAB chairman said that the NAB does not have affiliation with any group, political party or individual. The only affiliation of the bureau is with the state of Pakistan. The NAB is duty bound to recover the looted amount from the culprits, besides taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion. The NAB urged all those against whom the NAB has filed references on solid basis in learned Accountability Courts to better concentrate on defending their corruption references of looting million/billion of rupees in the learned court of law instead of criticising the NAB, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

