ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rallies after top producer Chile shuts border

  • Coronavirus cases in Chile surged past 1 million, while infections across Latin America, which has some of the world's biggest copper mines, are also rising.
Reuters Updated 07 Apr 2021

LONDON: Copper prices climbed on Tuesday in response to supply concerns after top producer Chile closed its borders following a spike in coronavirus infections.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 3.1pc to $9,059 a tonne by 1720 GMT.

Coronavirus cases in Chile surged past 1 million, while infections across Latin America, which has some of the world's biggest copper mines, are also rising.

Alastair Munro at broker Marex Spectron said news Chile had closed its borders had spurred the latest rally even though authorities said the measures should not disrupt mining.

Copper and other base metal prices were also supported by data showing that activity accelerated and beat expectations in the services sector of the United States and China.

Copper is used as a gauge for global economic health.

SUPPLY: Chile's Codelco, the world's biggest copper miner, increased production by 2.1pc year-on-year in February to 122,800 tonnes, state copper commission Cochilco said.

Overall, however, Chile's February output was down 5pc to 430,100 tonnes.

DEMAND: The Yangshan copper premium was at its lowest since early December at $57 a tonne, pointing to weakening demand for imports into China. Stockpiles of the metal in exchange warehouses have been rising steadily.

TIN SUPPLY: Tin prices rose 2.7pc to $25,800 a tonne, after touching a three-week high of $26,065 on supply concerns, amid environmental checks and smelter maintenance in China and after China restricted movement in Ruili on the border with Myanmar, citing the spread of COVID-19.

Myanmar in 2020 accounted for more than 95pc of imports of tin concentrate into China, the world's biggest metals consumer.

OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 1.8pc to $2,266 a tonne, zinc advanced 2.1pc to $2,834, lead added 0.2pc to $1,966.50, while nickel edged up 3.3pc to $16,575.

Copper aluminium Copper prices coronavirus cases LME Marex Spectron

Copper rallies after top producer Chile shuts border

Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani

Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters