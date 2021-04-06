ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar slips as profit-taking, falling yields bite

  • IMF upgrades global growth outlook.
  • US yields slide as Fed rate hike pricing deemed too aggressive.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: The U.S. dollar slipped to a two-week low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as traders booked profits after a strong March and as a fall in Treasury yields from recent peaks put pressure on the U.S. currency.

The US Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.146% lower at 92.427, its lowest since March 24.

The dollar has risen this year, along with Treasury yields, as investors bet the United States would recover more quickly from the pandemic than other developed nations, amid massive stimulus and aggressive vaccinations. At 2.5%, the gain in March was the dollar's biggest monthly increase since the end of 2016.

"I think we are seeing some profit taking to start the new quarter," John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at FX payments firm Tempus Inc, said.

"Treasury yields have played a role in helping the dollar find its footing. Lower yields today would add fuel to the equity fire and diminish demand for the greenback too."

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, while U.S. stocks edged to a fresh high, further sapping demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar slipped 0.28% to 109.87 yen, a one-week low.

The International Monetary Fund raised its outlook for global economic growth again on Tuesday, forecasting worldwide output would rise 6% this year, reflecting a rapidly brightening outlook for the U.S. economy.

The upbeat assessment follows an encouraging U.S. jobs report on Friday and a solid U.S. services activity reading on Monday.

"The dollar is likely to find continued support from the notion that the world's biggest economy appears to be in the early innings of a vaccine- and stimulus-fueled economic boom," Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, said in a note.

Speculators' net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week to the lowest since June 2020, calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday showed.

Sterling slipped on Tuesday as investors withdrew some cash after cable jumped to its highest in more than two weeks, while traders continued to bet on a speedy re-opening of the British economy.

Major cryptocurrency Etheruem reached a peak of $2,151.63 on Tuesday, before giving up the day's gains.

The rise of Ethereum, which like most smaller cryptocurrencies tends to move in tandem with bitcoin, has helped the cryptocurrency market capitalization reach a record $2 trillion on Monday, data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio showed.

IMF Dollar Treasury yields US yields US Dollar Currency Index

Dollar slips as profit-taking, falling yields bite

Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani

Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters