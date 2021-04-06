Ivory Coast 2020/2021 cocoa arrivals seen at 1.660mn tonnes by April 4

ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.660 million tonnes by April 4 since the start of the 2020/2021 season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, up 1.6% from the same period last season.

Ivory Coast's 2020/2021 cocoa mid-crop harvest started on April 1 and will end Sept. 30.

About 7,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 3,000 tonnes to San Pedro between April 1 to April 4 for a total of 10,000 tonnes, down from 16,000 tonnes during the same week last season.