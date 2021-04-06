ANL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.13%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
ASL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.93%)
DGKC 119.90 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.81%)
EPCL 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.32%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.57%)
HASCOL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.09%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.17%)
HUMNL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.83%)
JSCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.15%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.8%)
PAEL 32.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.74%)
PIBTL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
PPL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.85%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.22%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.9%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
SNGP 38.48 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.14%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.02%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 109.61 (2.37%)
BR30 24,454 Increased By ▲ 817.03 (3.46%)
KSE100 44,401 Increased By ▲ 853.02 (1.96%)
KSE30 18,245 Increased By ▲ 393.74 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Ivory Coast 2020/2021 cocoa arrivals seen at 1.660mn tonnes by April 4

  • Ivory Coast's 2020/2021 cocoa mid-crop harvest started on April 1 and will end Sept. 30.
  • About 7,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 3,000 tonnes to San Pedro between April 1 to April 4 for a total of 10,000 tonnes, down from 16,000 tonnes during the same week last season.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.660 million tonnes by April 4 since the start of the 2020/2021 season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, up 1.6% from the same period last season.

Ivory Coast's 2020/2021 cocoa mid-crop harvest started on April 1 and will end Sept. 30.

About 7,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 3,000 tonnes to San Pedro between April 1 to April 4 for a total of 10,000 tonnes, down from 16,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

