South Korea buys about 12,000 tonnes GMO-free soybeans

HAMBURG: South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has bought around 12,000 tonnes of soybeans free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) in an international tender for the same volume which closed on April 2, European traders said on Tuesday.

Two 4,000 tonnes consignments were both purchased at $724 a tonne c& from trading house CJ International, traders said. A further 4,000 tonnes were purchased from another trading house at $733.60 a tonne c&f.

The tender had sought soybeans for arrival in South Korea between June 15 and Sept. 20.