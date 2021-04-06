ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.98%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.01%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (5.42%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
DGKC 118.86 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (2.91%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FCCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.67%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
FFL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
HASCOL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.17%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.83%)
JSCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.04%)
KAPCO 40.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.05%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.1%)
PAEL 31.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
PPL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
PRL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.32%)
PTC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.98%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.12%)
TRG 135.41 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.04%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By ▲ 73.95 (1.6%)
BR30 24,274 Increased By ▲ 636.96 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,040 Increased By ▲ 492.05 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,106 Increased By ▲ 255.05 (1.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
South Korea buys about 12,000 tonnes GMO-free soybeans

  • Two 4,000 tonnes consignments were both purchased at $724 a tonne c& from trading house CJ International, traders said. A further 4,000 tonnes were purchased from another trading house at $733.60 a tonne c&f.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

HAMBURG: South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has bought around 12,000 tonnes of soybeans free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) in an international tender for the same volume which closed on April 2, European traders said on Tuesday.

Two 4,000 tonnes consignments were both purchased at $724 a tonne c& from trading house CJ International, traders said. A further 4,000 tonnes were purchased from another trading house at $733.60 a tonne c&f.

The tender had sought soybeans for arrival in South Korea between June 15 and Sept. 20.

