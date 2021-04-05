Business & Finance
India's Panacea Biotec to produce 100mn Sputnik V doses annually: RDIF
- Panacea Biotec Ltd has agreed to produce 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine annually.
05 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd has agreed to produce 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine annually, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot internationally, said on Monday.
RDIF did not say when production would begin.
