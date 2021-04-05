PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

(Karachi) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani tabled a constitutional amendment bill which aims to bring the powers of the Senate at par with the National Assembly, local media reported on Monday.

Speaking during the Senate session, Rabbani said that Senate does not have the same powers as the National Assembly. He added that both houses should have the same powers. "We talk about powers of the upper and lower houses of the parliament," he stated.

He called for an amendment in the Articles 57, 62, 72, 73, 86, 89, 126, 159, 160, 162, 166 of the Constitution.

Later, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani handed over the bill to the committee concerned for approval.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said that 27 senators represented an independent opposition, and so they should be allotted separate seats. These parties are PML-N, JUI-F, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party, and BNP (Mengal).

Tarar maintained that the opposition members will continue to play a constructive and positive role from separate benches.

Speaking on the occasion, the Opposition Leader in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani said he will work with all opposition parties and will also speak on behalf of the government if ever need be.

Gillani said he contested the Senate elections with the cooperation of PDM and will accompany the opposition in the Senate session.