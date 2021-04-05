Spot gold to rise to $1,746

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to rise to $1,746 per ounce, as it has cleared a resistance at $1,716.

The metal broke both the resistance and a falling trendline.

This is a significant advance of bulls.

The downtrend from $1,875.26 may have reversed.

A break above $1,746 will open the way towards $1,761-$1,783 range.

However, the upside may not be limited to $1,783, as a double-bottom forming around $1,680 will be confirmed then, suggesting a target of $1,818.

A break below $1,716 could cause a fall to $1,691.

On the daily chart, gold has broken a resistance at $1,724.

The break opened the way towards $1,769.