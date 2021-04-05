Markets
Spot gold to rise to $1,746
- The metal broke both the resistance and a falling trendline.
05 Apr 2021
SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to rise to $1,746 per ounce, as it has cleared a resistance at $1,716.
The metal broke both the resistance and a falling trendline.
This is a significant advance of bulls.
The downtrend from $1,875.26 may have reversed.
A break above $1,746 will open the way towards $1,761-$1,783 range.
However, the upside may not be limited to $1,783, as a double-bottom forming around $1,680 will be confirmed then, suggesting a target of $1,818.
A break below $1,716 could cause a fall to $1,691.
On the daily chart, gold has broken a resistance at $1,724.
The break opened the way towards $1,769.
PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather
Spot gold to rise to $1,746
Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online
Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help
Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day
Azhar optimistic about economic prospects
PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3
Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic
Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week
Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th
‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’
KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities
Read more stories
Comments