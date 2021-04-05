ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.93%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-7.65%)
BOP 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
BYCO 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
DGKC 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.86%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
FFBL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.65%)
HUBC 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.53%)
JSCL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.55%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.56%)
PAEL 31.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.86%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.6%)
PTC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.4%)
SNGP 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.06%)
TRG 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.30 (-6.07%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.19%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By ▼ -97.96 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,846 Decreased By ▼ -602.02 (-2.46%)
KSE100 43,589 Decreased By ▼ -712.18 (-1.61%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By ▼ -307.59 (-1.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold to rise to $1,746

  • The metal broke both the resistance and a falling trendline.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to rise to $1,746 per ounce, as it has cleared a resistance at $1,716.

The metal broke both the resistance and a falling trendline.

This is a significant advance of bulls.

The downtrend from $1,875.26 may have reversed.

A break above $1,746 will open the way towards $1,761-$1,783 range.

However, the upside may not be limited to $1,783, as a double-bottom forming around $1,680 will be confirmed then, suggesting a target of $1,818.

A break below $1,716 could cause a fall to $1,691.

On the daily chart, gold has broken a resistance at $1,724.

The break opened the way towards $1,769.

Gold Spot gold gold price metal gold export

Spot gold to rise to $1,746

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters