Apr 03, 2021
Pakistan

2486 more people recover from COVID-19 in 24 hours

  • The country's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.41%.
  • 84 people also died from the virus in 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 03 Apr 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus recovery tally jumped to 609,691 on Saturday after 2486 more people recovered from the virus in 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 50,186 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours across the country. Out of these, 4,723 came out positive, taking the national tally to 682,888. The country's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.41%.

During the past 24 hours, 84 more people succumbed to the virus. So far, the coronavirus has claimed 14,697 lives since the outbreak in Pakistan last year.

Sindh has so far reported 266,173 cases and 4,506 deaths, Punjab 228,356 cases and 6,523 deaths, Balochistan 19,679 infections and 211 deaths, while KP has confirmed 90,262 cases and 2,417 deaths.

Islamabad has reported 60,197 cases and 574 deaths, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 5,045 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 13,176 cases and 363 fatalities.

2486 more people recover from COVID-19 in 24 hours

