Gold prices gain further

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday gained further value on the local market, traders said. The precious metal price further grew by Rs1500, reaching Rs106000 per tola.

Price of gold per 10 grams increased by Rs1286 to Rs90878 on the domestic market. Gold was quoted selling for $1731 per ounce on the world market. Silver was available for Rs1360 per tola, up by Rd40; Rs1165.98 per 10 grams, up by Rs34.30 and $25 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021