Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (April 2, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 02.04.2021 VALUE 02.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0558% PA 0.6943% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0448% PA 0.7053% PA For 12 months 0.0331% PA 0.9081% PA For 2 Years 0.0331% PA 1.4081% PA For 3 Years 0.0331% PA 1.6581% PA For 4 years 0.0331% PA 1.9081% PA For 5 years 0.0331% PA 2.0331% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 02.04.2021 VALUE 02.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1621% PA 1.5879% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1373% PA 1.6128% PA For 12 Months -0.0863% PA 1.7888% PA For 2 Years -0.0863% PA 1.2888% PA For 3 Years -0.0863% PA 1.5388% PA For 4 years -0.0863% PA 2.7888% PA For 5 years -0.0863% PA 2.9138% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 02.04.2021 VALUE 02.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2744% PA 1.0244% PA For 12 Months 0.2469% PA 1.1219% PA For 2 Years 0.2469% PA 1.6219% PA For 3 Years 0.2469% PA 1.8719% PA For 4 years 0.2469% PA 2.1219% PA For 5 years 0.2469% PA 2.2469% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 02.04.2021 VALUE 02.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1798% PA 0.5702% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA For 12 Months -0.1977% PA 0.6773% PA For 2 Years -0.1977% PA 1.1773% PA For 3 Years -0.1977% PA 1.4273% PA For 4 Years -0.1977% PA 1.6773% PA For 5 years -0.1977% PA 1.8023% PA ========================================================

