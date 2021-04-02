ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man City may not sign striker despite Aguero exit, says Guardiola

  • Aguero, who has netted 257 goals in 384 appearances and won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups at the club, is set to leave when his contract expires.
  • "I don't know what's going to happen but at these prices we're not going to buy any striker," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's league trip to Leicester City.
Reuters 02 Apr 2021

Manchester City are unlikely to prioritise the signing of a new striker for next season despite all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero leaving the Premier League club at the end of the campaign, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Aguero, who has netted 257 goals in 384 appearances and won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups at the club, is set to leave when his contract expires.

City have only one other central striker in Gabriel Jesus and reports in the British media have linked them with a move for Europe's hottest striking talent - Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - but Guardiola hosed down the speculation.

"I don't know what's going to happen but at these prices we're not going to buy any striker," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's league trip to Leicester City.

"It's impossible. We cannot afford it. All the clubs are struggling financially, us as well. We have Gabriel, Ferran (Torres) who has been incredible, Raheem (Sterling) as a false nine... Today there's more chance we'll not buy a striker."

Guardiola heaped praise on former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored five goals in three games for Leicester in March to be named Premier League player of the month.

"Incredible. The quality was there, he was a young player here and I think with Gabriel we didn't have enough space," Guardiola said.

"He's a fantastic person, we had a good relationship, and I'm glad to see him playing well. In the final third he has the right tempo, he's so clear in front of the goal."

Guardiola's side are top of the league table with 71 points from 30 games, 14 points ahead of local rivals Manchester United who have a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola Manchester City FA Cup Premier League club Sergio Aguero

Man City may not sign striker despite Aguero exit, says Guardiola

SC rejects PTI's appeal, upholds ECP's decision on re-election in entire constituency of NA-75 Daska

Sindh imposes COVID restrictions, intercity public transport to ply at half capacity

Pakistan reports 5234 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate hits 10.43%

Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Russian FM Lavrov to visit Pakistan next week; Afghan peace process, trade on the agenda

Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement

Cabinet defers trade with India

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters