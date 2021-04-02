World
Turkey's ruling AK Party proposes raising corporate tax to 25pc in 2021
02 Apr 2021
ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party submitted a draft law to parliament on Friday that proposes raising corporate tax in Turkey to 25% this year from 20% now and then to 23% in 2022.
The draft also envisages support for restaurant and cafe employees in April and May following the imposition of new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
