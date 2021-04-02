Pindi’s Urdu Bazaar fire: Huge losses inflicted on traders

ISLAMABAD: A huge fire erupted at Rawalpindi’s Urdu Bazaar, on Thursday, engulfing many shops and inflicted huge losses on traders.

More than 20 shops burnt to ashes and at least one person was injured during the fire, which broke out at 12:41pm due to short circuit at the Urdu Bazaar one of the largest wholesale market in the city, said an official and an eyewitness.

The fire was so huge that its flames and dense smoke could be seen from afar.

Small explosions caused by inflammable material and collapse of buildings, created fear and panic among the residents of the area.

Moving scenes were witnessed when owners helplessly watched their shops reducing to ashes. The fire spread within no time due to huge stock of inflammable material like books, copies, plastic goods, clothes, and other printing items.

However, the rescue teams and fire fighters of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad including Rescue 1122, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and the Punjab Police rushed to the scene, and initiated rescue operation to control the fire.

The district administration had also called Pakistan Army troops for rescue operation. The congested streets created hurdles in rescue operation.

The fire-fighting squad could not launch rescue work for hours because of congested markets and poorly-equipped buildings, rescue officials and witnesses said. The rescue teams had controlled the fire by around 4pm.

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (retired) Anwaarul Haq, DC Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Zia Uddin Ahmed, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar, DG RDA Capt (retired) Abdul Sittar Isani, MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood, and office bearers of trade unions rushed to the area, and monitored the rescue operation by the fire fighters.

Rasheed Ahmed said that the government will not leave the traders alone.

“Government will compensate the victim traders,” he said. He also appreciated the efforts of Rescue 1122 and the CDA firefighters.

“We have controlled the fire with timely action and rescue operation,” said DC Rawalpindi Capt Anwaarul Haq (retd). He said a total of 23 shops were damaged in the fire incident. He said the reason behind massive fire was short-circuit in a shop that spread within no time in the whole market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021