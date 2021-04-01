Sindh, Balochistan & Punjab likely to remain under heat wave grip

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Thursday,districts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab will remain under the grip of Heat wave conditions. Dust raising winds/gusty winds are likely during the period. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Friday Districts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab will remain under the grip of Heat wave conditions. Dust raising winds/gusty winds are likely during the period. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in districts of Sindh, Southern Punjab and central/south Balochistan. Yesterday’s Highest maximum Temperatures (°C): Mithi, Karachi 42, Sibbi, Lasbella, Thatta 41, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor, Tando Jam and Jacobabad 40.