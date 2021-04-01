Meeting of treasury, opposition to review finance-related ordinances tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has convened a consultative meeting of treasury and opposition here at Parliament House tomorrow (Friday) to review finance-related ordinances.

Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Finance Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan will represent the treasury.

Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar and Shahida Akhtar will represent the opposition side.

The meeting will review ordinances related to finance according to the constitution and rules of business of the National Assembly.