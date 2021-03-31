ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
World

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

  • At least 128,173,020 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,805,004 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 128,173,020 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 11,912 new deaths and 611,587 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 3,780 new deaths, followed by the United States with 1,038 and Mexico with 807.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 550,998 deaths from 30,393,702 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 317,646 deaths from 12,658,109 cases, Mexico with 202,633 deaths from 2,232,910 cases, India with 162,468 deaths from 12,149,335 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126,670 deaths from 4,341,736 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 247 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 212, Montenegro 200, Bosnia-Herzegovina 199 and Belgium 198.

Europe overall has 953,861 deaths from 43,566,193 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 778,296 deaths from 24,684,869 infections, and the United States and Canada 573,919 deaths from 31,368,723 cases.

Asia has reported 271,692 deaths from 17,824,180 cases, the Middle East 113,740 deaths from 6,486,902 cases, Africa 112,503 deaths from 4,205,005 cases, and Oceania 993 deaths from 37,154 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

