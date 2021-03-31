Shaukat Tareen likely to be appointed as SAPM on Finance

Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen is likely to be made Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on finance and revenue, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the 68-year-old — who was the Finance Minister of Pakistan from 2009 to 2010 in former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gillani’s cabinet –is currently working as a member of the economic and finance committee in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The final decision in this regards would be made by the premier himself. It was recommended to have Tareen contest the Senate election as well.

On March 29, the government removed Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar was given an additional portfolio of the ministry.

Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was made the finance minister back in December 2020.