Group in Thailand tenders to buy up to 504,000 tonnes feed wheat

HAMBURG: The TFMA group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase up to 504,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, March 31. Shipment is sought in a series of eight consignments each of up to 63,000 tonnes between May and December.

The group had last week made no purchase in a tender for up to 430,000 tonnes of feed wheat with prices regarded as too high.