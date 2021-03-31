Markets
Group in Thailand tenders to buy up to 504,000 tonnes feed wheat
31 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: The TFMA group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase up to 504,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, March 31. Shipment is sought in a series of eight consignments each of up to 63,000 tonnes between May and December.
