SHC directs govt to fix price of COVID-19 vaccine

  • On March 18, the court had suspended the drug regulatory authority’s notification concerning the withdrawal of exemption in Covid-19 vaccines import to a private pharma company
  • DRAP counsel requested the court to not allow the sale of the vaccine until its price is fixed
Fahad Zulfikar 31 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the federal government to fix the price of the coronavirus vaccine imported by the private sector in a week, local media reported Wednesday.

As per details, a two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito disposed of an appeal of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) that challenged a single bench’s March 18 verdict.

On March 18, the court had suspended the drug regulatory authority’s notification concerning the withdrawal of exemption in Covid-19 vaccines import to a private pharma company.

The firm’s lawyer stated before the court that the DRAP allowed the import of vaccine under certain conditions on February 2, following which the pharma company imported one million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine.

He lamented that the firm is not being allowed to sell the vaccine. “We have already invested $45 million and imported the vaccine. What should we do now?” he asked.

A DRAP counsel requested the court to not allow the sale of the vaccine until its price is fixed.

