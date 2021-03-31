Inland Revenue seize Illicit cigarettes worth over Rs 5mn

Inland Revenue Enforcement Network, of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has stepped up operations against illegally smuggled and non-duty paid cigarettes across the country.

In this regard, the team of Inland Revenue Enforcement Network, Rawalpindi, during operation seized 180 cartons containing 1.8 million cigarettes worth Rs. 5.67 million of various brands through which duties and taxes of Rs. 3.793 million were evaded.

Proceedings are underway to curb the illicit trade in cigarettes as per the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman FBR.

FBR stated that the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network teams are active throughout Pakistan. It said that the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network teams are effectively working across the country under the supervision of their Regional Coordinators and Central Coordinator Intelligence and Investigation Islamabad.