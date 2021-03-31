ANL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
ASL 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.41%)
AVN 90.49 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.63%)
BOP 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
BYCO 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.04%)
DGKC 123.25 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (3.57%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.16%)
HASCOL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.74%)
HUBC 82.44 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.19%)
JSCL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.46%)
KAPCO 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.37%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.38%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.31%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.5%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.35%)
PTC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
TRG 162.23 Increased By ▲ 6.03 (3.86%)
UNITY 30.72 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.57%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 4,839 Increased By ▲ 67.16 (1.41%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By ▲ 536.24 (2.14%)
KSE100 45,064 Increased By ▲ 573.29 (1.29%)
KSE30 18,493 Increased By ▲ 235.13 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US VP Harris thanks Guatemalan president for controlling Honduras border

  • Still, at least 300 Hondurans left Tuesday in a new caravan headed for the US border. Since October 2018, more than a dozen caravans have left Honduras, heading north.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: Vice President Kamala Harris thanked the Guatemalan president Tuesday for monitoring the border with Honduras, during a telephone call to discuss the recent surge of Central American migrants into the United States, the White House said.

Harris, appointed last week by President Joe Biden to work with Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to address the root causes of the influx of migrants, highlighted Alejandro Giammattei's efforts to "secure Guatemala's southern border," the White House said in a statement.

During the call, Harris and Giammattei discussed the risks of "making the dangerous journey to the United States, especially during a global pandemic," and agreed to work together to "expand opportunity for people in their home countries."

Harris's office said the vice president also "reaffirmed" the Biden administration's commitment to "expanding partnerships to benefit the people of the region."

"They agreed to explore innovative opportunities to create jobs and to improve the conditions for all people in Guatemala and the region, including by promoting transparency and combating crime," the statement said.

Guatemala and Mexico launched a joint military and police operation over the weekend to stop migrants seeking to reach the United States.

Still, at least 300 Hondurans left Tuesday in a new caravan headed for the US border. Since October 2018, more than a dozen caravans have left Honduras, heading north.

Most of the migrants say they are fleeing violence and poverty in their countries, a situation that worsened in 2020 after two devastating hurricanes and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 100,000 people were apprehended in February at the southern US border, including nearly 9,500 unaccompanied minors, a 28 percent increase over January.

Biden's administration anticipates a 20-year high in migrant arrivals this year.

Joe Biden White House Kamala Harris Vice President Alejandro Giammattei'

US VP Harris thanks Guatemalan president for controlling Honduras border

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters