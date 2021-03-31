ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
Covid-19 pandemic: KP govt tightens restrictions

Recorder Report 31 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the rapid increase in coronavirus cases, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tightened restrictions on public gatherings and banned functions in wedding halls and entry of visitors to Civil Secretariat.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force (PTF) on Corona prevention held here on Tuesday.

Briefing media about Provincial Task Force's meeting, the Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra and Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash said several important decisions were taken to prevent spread of coronavirus in the province.

He said ban on entry of visitors to the offices of Provincial Ministers, Advisors and Special Assistants were also imposed. Directives were issued for 50 percent work from home policy for the government offices.

Till Ramazan ul Mubarak, public transport would also remain close for two days in a week. Transport and Local Government departments were directed to make consultation with relevant stakeholders including transporters for implementation of the anti-corona SOPs.

Similarly, educational institutions in all those districts where positivity rate of coronavirus is 5 percent or above would also remain closed and so far schools in 16 districts have already been closed.

He said the third wave of coronavirus was intensifying and strict measures were required ahead of Ramazan ul Mubarak to prevent its spread.

Provincial Task Force has hinted relief for supporting economic activities during Ramazan ul Mubarak, he said, adding Taraveeh prayer and other religious activities would continue under SOPs during the holy month.

The CM aide said ongoing vaccination campaign against polio would continue in the province under SOPs and urged masses to follow SOPs at public places, adding strict decisions would be taken in case coronavirus situation worsen in the province.

