Murad orders PHE dept to complete 83 ongoing water supply, drainage schemes

KARACHI: Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has launched 194 development schemes for Rs48793.147 million against which Rs17394.971 million have been utilized upto June 2020 which shows a Rs31398.176 million throw-forward.

Out of 194 schemes, 83 of water supply and drainage are likely to be completed during the current financial year, 2020-21. This emerged on Tuesday when Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting to review all progress of the schemes launched by the PHE department.

The meeting was attended by Minister PHE Shabir Bijarani, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Adl Secretary Finance Asad Zamin, Member P&D Fatah Tunio, Additional Secretary PHE Mustafa Suhag, and concerned chief engineers.

The meeting was told that the PHE department haD launched 194 schemes of water, supply and drainage all over Sindh, particularly in rural areas, for Rs48793.147 million against which Rs17394.971 million had been utilized till June 2020 and throw-forward was Rs31398.176 million.

The government has allocated Rs11,365 million for 194 schemes against which Rs 7,426.023 million have been released and utilization is 60 percent or Rs4,408.096 million. Out of 194 schemes, 182 are ongoing for which Rs10,854.5 million have been allocated and Rs7381.357 million have been utilized upto March 2021 and their progress is 60 percent.

The chief minister was told that out of 182 ongoing schemes, 83 would be completed by the end of current financial year. The schemes likely to be completed during current financial year are following:

Improvement of water supply schemes for UC-2 Mawach Goth, Karachi for Rs32.986 million, water supply scheme for village Umer Khokhar, taluka Mirpur Bathoro for Rs19.934 million, water supply scheme Jhangara, taluka Sehwan for Rs60.860 million. Improvement, Extension and change of source of water supply scheme Hingorno from Mithrao Canal, Mirpurkhas for Rs53.927 million, water supply scheme for village Allah Dino Sand, Matiari for Rs31.113 million, water supply scheme for Rehmoon Tunio village for Rs20 million.

Drainage scheme village Khairpur Juso, Kambar for Rs29.699 million, construction of drains in various streets of Abbas Bhai town- Tando Allahyar for Rs15 million. Improvement and Extension Urban Drainage Scheme in Tando Mohammad Khan for Rs202.780 million.

The chief minister directed Minister PHE to keep reviewing the progress of each and every ongoing scheme so that they could be completed in the larger public interest before closure of the current financial year.