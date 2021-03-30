ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Software firm MessageBird CEO says sales passed $300mn in 2020

  • Software company MessageBird sales pass $300 mln in 2020.
  • MessageBird buys Dutch video firm 24sessions for undisclosed sum.
  • MessageBird CEO: company spent $100 mln on three acquisitions.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

AMSTERDAM: The chief executive of European software company MessageBird said on Tuesday its sales passed $300 million in 2020, implying year-on-year growth of nearly 50%, as it prepares for a possible IPO as early as this year.

But CEO Robert Vis said MessageBird, a cloud communications business sometimes compared to US Twilio, has not yet decided whether to list in the United States or Europe, or when.

"We'll be ready H1 of this year, which is what I said a year ago and which is still the case," Vis said told Reuters ahead of an announcement on Tuesday that it has purchased Dutch video conferencing company 24sessions.

But he underlined the company has not hired banks for a listing and does not need funding after a $200 million capital raise in October that valued it at $3 billion.

Though the price for 24sessions was not disclosed, Vis said that MessageBird has spent $100 million on three acquisitions in the past four months, including 24sessions, Hull.io of France and Pusher of Britain, which it bought for $35 million in December.

"We've built a pretty significant software business in Europe, growing at high scale," Vis said. He said the company has rejected takeover offers from major US software firms and was determined to remain independent and European.

MessageBird helps companies handle and keep track of communications with customers which nowadays may switch between WhatsApp messages, phone calls, emails and video tools.

Among its 15,000 customers are Uber, Dominos, Telegram, Lufthansa, Heineken and SAP.

According to public filings at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce, MessageBird made a loss of 9 million euros ($10.6 million) in 2019 on sales of 169 million euros.

Vis said the company will also report a small loss in 2020.

IPO European software company MessageBird Dutch video conferencing company 24sessions

Software firm MessageBird CEO says sales passed $300mn in 2020

ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters