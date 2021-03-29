World
UK PM Johnson: We don't know how strong our defences are against future COVID waves
Updated 30 Mar 2021
LONDON: Britain does not yet know how strong its defences against future waves of coronavirus will be, despite the success of the vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"The vaccine rollout has been very impressive, and thanks to everybody who's been involved in it, but what we don't know is exactly how strong our fortifications now are, how robust our defences are against another wave," Johnson told a news conference.
Comments