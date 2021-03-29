World
Canada panel recommends pause on giving AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to under-55s
- Last week Canada's federal health ministry said the vaccine was safe and would continue to be recommended for use.
Updated 30 Mar 2021
OTTAWA: A Canadian advisory panel on immunization is recommending that AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine should not be given to people under 55 for the time being, citing safety reasons, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Monday.
The ministry was not immediately available for comment on the CBC report.
