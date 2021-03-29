World
White house says Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim
- Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump did, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
Updated 30 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday.
Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump did, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention," she said.
