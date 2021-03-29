World
Ukraine's central bank governor returns to work after COVID-19
29 Mar 2021
KYIV: Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has recovered from the coronavirus and returned to work, the bank's spokeswoman said on Monday.
Shevchenko wrote on Facebook on March 10 that he had gone into self-isolation because of coronavirus.
"The governor recovered from the COVID and returned fully to his duties," Galyna Kalachova told Reuters, without giving further details.
Several prominent Ukrainian politicians, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have already had coronavirus.
Ukraine reported more than 1.65 million coronavirus cases with 32,132 deaths as of March 29, while 1.3 million Ukrainians have recovered.
