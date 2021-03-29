President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The president took to Twitter on Monday to announce the development. He was diagnosed with the virus after getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Alvi was due for a second shot of the vaccine.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful," he tweeted.

President Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi on March 15 got their first jab during the second phase of the vaccination, where elderly people are being inoculated across the country. They visited the Tarlai vaccination centre in Islamabad, where they were administered the anti-COVID vaccine.

Other the other hand, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has also tested positive for the deadly virus. The announcement in this regard was made by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.