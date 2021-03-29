ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Retail sales show renewed resilience in lockdown Ireland

  • Ireland entered strict third lockdown in late December.
  • February data closer to less damaging second lockdown.
  • With bars, stores closed, DIY and electrical sales soar.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

DUBLIN: Irish retail sales jumped 13.9% month-on-month in February, even though the country remained under strict lockdown, and were only 3.2% lower compared with the same period a year ago when the economy was fully open, data showed on Monday.

The government sought to slow a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in late December by shutting down all but essential retail, most building sites and the entire hospitality sector, leading to a 15% year-on-year fall in retail sales in January.

The much lower annual drop in February suggested consumers began behaving in a manner similar to the second, less severe shutdown last November, rather than the more damaging initial lockdown a year ago.

Retail sales fell by 4% year-on-year in November compared to record falls of 44% and 25% in April and May.

"Similar to what we would have seen in the second lockdown relative to the first, consumers are adapting to life under lockdown," said Dermot O'Leary, chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers.

"It's obviously still down year-on-year but in the context of the lockdown, it's probably not that bad a result."

O'Leary said a shift in spending showed the strength of the underlying Irish economy, that when consumers were unable to shop in one retail outlet, they spent their money elsewhere.

As a result, electrical goods rose 34% on the year, hardware, paints and glass were up 26% and food, beverages and tobacco increased by 24% while there was a 91% collapse in bar sales, a 45% decline in department stores and 21% drop in fuel.

Electrical, homewares and do-it-yourself (DIY) products were also responsible for the largest monthly increases, even as most stores were limited to online and delivery sales for a second straight month.

The proportion of retail sales transacted online from Irish registered companies increased to 13% in February from 3.5% a year earlier, the Central Statistics Office said.

The government is set to only slightly ease the tough nationwide restrictions from next week, with non-essential retail likely to remain closed until at least mid-May.

Irish economy Irish retail sales Irish lockdown Irish goods imports Irish COVID 19 data

Retail sales show renewed resilience in lockdown Ireland

Govt decides to remove Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters