Pakistan
Five day anti-polio drive kicks off
- She urged all parents to cooperate with the teams and play their role for polio-free country.
29 Mar 2021
SARGODHA: Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir on Monday inaugurated the vaccine drive here by administering anti-polio drops to children at DHQ Teaching hospital.
Talking to reporters, she said the campaign would be carried out from March 29 to March 31, while there would be follow up days on April 01 and 02.
DC said that 524,706 children would be administered anti-polio drops in the district by 1,634 mobile teams, 202 fixed and 82 transit teams.
