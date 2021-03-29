Pakistan earns US$ 1119mn from IT services' export 7 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned US $1119.220 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the seven months of financial year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 37.86 percent as compared to US $811.845 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 42.21 percent as it surged from US $625.105 million last year to US $888.980 million during July-January (2020-21).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 25.10 percent, from US $238.030 million to US $297.775 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 13.89 percent, from US $191.158 million to US $217.715 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services dropped by 79.83 percent from, US $1.750 million to US $0.353 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 76.33 percent from $1.263 million to $0.299 million.

In addition the exports of other computer services rose by 93.28 percent from US$192.904 million to US $372.838 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review also increased by 76.80 percent by going up from US $ 1.250 million to US $2.210 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 81.69 percent, from US $ 0.699 million to US $ 1.270 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 70.60 percent, from US $ 0.551 million to US $ 0.940 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witness an increase of 22.93 percent as these went up from US $185.490 million to 228.030 million during the financial year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 15.33 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $ 68.502 million to US $79.005 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 27.38 percent, from US $116.988 million to US $149.025 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.