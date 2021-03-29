Rupee gains 55 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 55 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs154.03 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs154.58.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs154 and Rs154.9 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 84 paisas and closed at Rs181.24 against the last day’s trading of Rs182.08, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.40, whereas a decrease of 17 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs212.78 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.95.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 15 paisas each to close at Rs 41.93 and Rs 41.07 respectively.