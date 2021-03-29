IHC extends interim bail of Zardari's aide

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari's aide Amjad Ikhlaq till April 20, in an inquiry initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Amjad Ikhlaq.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB requested the court to grant more time for submission of its comments against the bail petition.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.