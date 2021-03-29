ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHCBA granted more time to identify accused involved in IHC attack

  • A larger bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the misconduct case against 21 lawyers in IHC attack matter.
APP 29 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected the plea of 21 lawyers for restoration of their licenses in misconduct case and granted more time to Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) to identify the accused involved in vandalizing the IHC building.

A larger bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the misconduct case against 21 lawyers in IHC attack matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that all bars had admitted this incident shouldn't be happened and condemned it, adding that the attackers were not outsiders. Shoaib Shaheen Advocate pleaded that the lawyers who had no connection with the incident shouldn't be punished.

The lawyer contended that the first information report (FIR) of the incident had been registered and nominated accused had been arrested following it.

The chief justice said that the bar had to take decision regarding what to do to stop such practices in future.

Shoaib Shaheen argued that bar had condemned the incident, adding that it was creating an impression that the judiciary was weakening the lawyers. To this, the bench said that bar should itself give name of the accused involved in the incident.

The court also rejected the request of lawyers for forming a committee comprising the senior lawyers to address the matter and remarked that all lawyers' organizations had condemned the incident.

Justice Minallah said that a constitutional institution was kept non functional whole day by the violent protesters. He said that the court had trust in bars due to which it had neither formed any joint investigation team (JIT) nor it set up any committee.

The court said that if the bars wanted the save the accused then they should inform the bench. The court granted more time to bar and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

IHCBA IHC attack case

IHCBA granted more time to identify accused involved in IHC attack

Govt decides to remove Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters