IHCBA granted more time to identify accused involved in IHC attack

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected the plea of 21 lawyers for restoration of their licenses in misconduct case and granted more time to Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) to identify the accused involved in vandalizing the IHC building.

A larger bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the misconduct case against 21 lawyers in IHC attack matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that all bars had admitted this incident shouldn't be happened and condemned it, adding that the attackers were not outsiders. Shoaib Shaheen Advocate pleaded that the lawyers who had no connection with the incident shouldn't be punished.

The lawyer contended that the first information report (FIR) of the incident had been registered and nominated accused had been arrested following it.

The chief justice said that the bar had to take decision regarding what to do to stop such practices in future.

Shoaib Shaheen argued that bar had condemned the incident, adding that it was creating an impression that the judiciary was weakening the lawyers. To this, the bench said that bar should itself give name of the accused involved in the incident.

The court also rejected the request of lawyers for forming a committee comprising the senior lawyers to address the matter and remarked that all lawyers' organizations had condemned the incident.

Justice Minallah said that a constitutional institution was kept non functional whole day by the violent protesters. He said that the court had trust in bars due to which it had neither formed any joint investigation team (JIT) nor it set up any committee.

The court said that if the bars wanted the save the accused then they should inform the bench. The court granted more time to bar and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.