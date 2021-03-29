World
Russia registers one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for use against COVID-19
- Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials for the slimmed-down vaccine, which it has cast as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further.
MOSCOW: Russia's health ministry has registered the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.
Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia.
