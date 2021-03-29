ANL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-6.58%)
Pakistan

IHC directs govt to issue new ad for NCHR appointments

  • The court adjourned the case till April 15.
APP Updated 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Federal Government to issue a new advertisement within two weeks for the appointment of chairman and members of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, observed that the previous advertisement regarding the NCHR appointments was against the Constitution. He directed the Ministry of Human Rights to present the names to the prime minister and opposition leader after taking suggestions.

The prime minister would send three names to the parliamentary committee after consultation with the opposition leader, and in case there was no consensus then they would forward the names.

The court also directed the ministry to present its order and a new summary in the next cabinet meeting.

The court said the NCHR was an important institution, and no extraordinary person would not apply for its posts. The government should seek suggestions instead of applications for the appointments in public notice. Lawyers and journalists organizations could also give their suggestions in that regard.

To a court query, the Director General Human Rights said the government had issued an advertisement for appointment on the posts vacant since July 19, 2019 after the cabinet's approval.

The court adjourned the case till April 15.

