ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM lauds Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives; offers sharing Pakistan’s experiences

  • Imran Khan said Pakistan cherished its cordial and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and extended its support for Saudi Arab’s "Green" initiative.
APP 29 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated Saudi Arabia’s environment friendly initiative of planting 50 billion trees in the region, and offered sharing Pakistan’s experiences and lessons learnt from an identical programme.

The prime minister, in a letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, spoke high of the Saudi government’s plans for launching the “Saudi Green Initiative" as well as rallying the region for the larger “Green Middle East Initiative” aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

“The two initiatives, which inter alia include plantation of 10 billion trees in the Kingdom and its further upscaling to 50 billion in the region as part of the Green Middle East Initiative; expansion of protected areas to more than 30 percent; protection of marine and coastal environments; and generation of 50 percent of the Kingdom's energy from renewables by 2030, are highly commendable,” the prime minister said.

“Have offered our support on these as there are many complementarities with our "Clean & Green Pakistan" & "10 Billion-Tree Tsunami,” he said on Twitter while sharing the copy of letter written to the Saudi Crown Prince.

Expressing deep respects for the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the prime minister said the vision of Crown Prince closely aligned with his government "Clean and Green Pakistan" initiative, which was investing in nature-based solutions to address climate change impacts in the country.

Imran Khan told the Saudi Crown Prince that after successfully planting 1 billion trees from 2014 to 2018, his government’s “10 Billion Tree Tsunami" initiative was well underway across the whole country.

“We are also expanding our protected areas - over 15 percent land and 10 percent marine area - by 2023,” he remarked.

He said his government’s initiatives have demonstrated that planting trees not only protected nature and restores ecosystem to fight climate change, it also expanded eco-tourism and created thousands of green jobs for the youth as well as local communities.

“We are also committed to shifting our energy mix towards a clean and low carbon trajectory. Like the Kingdom's vision, we are targeting 60 percent of our energy to be clean energy by 2030, which will require a major expansion of solar, wind and hydro power generation capacity in the country,” he said.

Imran Khan said Pakistan cherished its cordial and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and extended its support for Saudi Arab’s "Green" initiative.

Imran Khan said as the two countries maintained close cooperation on climate change issues at all multilateral forums, a meaningful and structured bilateral engagement could help advance a shared vision and create mutual, beneficial opportunities for partnership.

He viewed that the challenge of climate change called for greater international collaboration and a shared aspiration for sustainable development.

“The world has no choice but to tread this green pathway and define a new development paradigm for the 21st century,” he stated and appreciated the Saudi leadership’s efforts towards the transition.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the Saudi Crown Prince’s good health and happiness as well as for continued progress and prosperity of the Saudi people.

Imran Khan green initiatives

PM lauds Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives; offers sharing Pakistan’s experiences

Govt decides to remove Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters