Pakistan
Anti-polio campaign starts in Faisalabad
- The Health Department has constituted 3,549 teams including fixed, transit and mobile to achieve the task.
29 Mar 2021
FAISALABAD: A five-day anti-polio drive kicked off here on Monday.
As many as 1,327,000 children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.
The Health Department has constituted 3,549 teams including fixed, transit and mobile to achieve the task.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited general bus stand and inspected the process of administering anti-polio drops to children in public transport and examined the record.
He appealed to parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children for their safety from crippling disease.
President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19
Anti-polio campaign starts in Faisalabad
Govt decides to remove Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister
Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM
Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1
Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive
UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT
FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today
Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources
Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day
Read more stories
Comments