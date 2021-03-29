ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
Honda yet again increases bike prices in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Updated 29 Mar 2021

Honda on Monday announced that it will be increasing its bike prices by Rs2,000. It is the third time the bike-maker has increased its prices this year.

The new prices will be applicable from April 1. Previously, the company increased prices of their vehicles in January and February by Rs3,000 and Rs3,400, respectively.

After the hike, Honda’s top-of-the-chain CB150F will cost for Rs252,900.

The country’s top selling motorcycle Honda CD70 also saw its price move up by Rs1,000. It will now be selling for Rs82,900. The company jacked up CD70 Dream price by Rs1,000 and it can now be bought for Rs88,900.

Moreover, Pridor 100cc price has also been increased by Rs1,000 and the bike will now be sold for Rs114,500.

CG125, CG125S-SE and CB125F-SE price have all been hiked by Rs1,600. They can now be bought for Rs136,500, Rs164,500 and Rs197,500, respectively.

Honda yet again increases bike prices in Pakistan

