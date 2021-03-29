Markets
Indian markets closed on Monday for holiday
- The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.27% higher at 14,507.30 on Friday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.17% to 49,008.50.
- The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.12%, while the rupee settled at 72.5 to the dollar.
Updated 29 Mar 2021
India's currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Monday, March 29, on the occasion of Holi. Markets will resume trading on Tuesday, March 30.
