SHC asks Sindh govt to form mechanism to monitor restaurants

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the Sindh government to formulate a mechanism to check the usage of sheesha and other illegal activities at restaurants.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard a petition against the use of sheesha and other illegal activities at a restaurant located on Super Highway.

During the hearing, the court asked the Sindh government why do not police monitor these restaurants? You bring the traditional report, the court inquired the police.

The focal person sought some time to submit a report in this regard. The court granted him more time and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) SITE Super Highway to personally visit the restaurant and check the usage of sheesha and submit its report.