Sindh CM orders completion of health dept's 141 uplift schemes

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the health department to ensure completion of its ongoing 141 development schemes launched for Rs13.5 billion so that health care facilities start operation in every nook and corner of the province.

“The COVID-19 situation has created financial constraints despite the fact the government has given priority to the health sector so that ongoing schemes can be completed in the larger interest of the people of the province,” he said on Monday while presiding over a meeting to review progress of development schemes of the health department here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Parliamentary Secretary Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Member P&D Fatah Tunio, SE Building Arshad Bhutto and others.

The meeting was told that the health department had 192 schemes with an allocation of Rs93273.567 million against which Rs32886.737 million had been utilized upto June 2020 and the throw-forward was Rs60386.830 million.

Out of 192 schemes, 141 are ongoing for which Rs23500 million have been allocated for current financial year and Rs4566.766 have been released while the utilization has been recorded at 36.11 percent or Rs1648.845 million.

The allocation for the 141 ongoing schemes for 2020-21 is Rs13500 million against which Rs4565.954 million have been released and the utilization is 36.11 percent or Rs1648.845 million. Since the chief minister gave priority to the completion of the ongoing schemes, therefore, no funds have been released for 51 new schemes.

The chief minister was told that 72 schemes are likely to be completed by the end of current financial year. Some of them are as follows: Establishment of Thalassemia Day Care Center at Dargah Jaral Shah, Larkana for Rs21.986 million, RHC at village Karejha Chandio, Naushehroferoze for Rs 65.832 million, upgradation of BHU to RHC Phull, Naushehroferoze for Rs63.832 million, Upgradation of BHC to RHC Fakir Faiz M. Bilalani, Mirpurkhas for Rs61.709 million, upgradation of BHU to RHC Wahi Pandhi, Dudu for Rs64.930 million, upgradation of three BHC to RHC in Kantio, Amrio, Veenjhniyari of Tharparkar district, upgradation of BHC to RHC in Janhero, Samaro and New Chhor of Umerkot.

Establishment of Child Health Care Institute Sukkur for Rs 162 million, Establishment of Maternal & Child Health Care Center at Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro and various others.

The other schemes would be completed in the next financial year that include establishment of 25-bedded Trauma Center at Sindh Govt Lyari General Hospital, strengthening of Qattar Hospital, Orangi, establishment of Gastroenterology and Neuropsychiatry Unit at NICH, Karachi, establishment of Paeds Cardiac Unit NICVD, Karachi, establishment of Cardiothoracic Surgery Department at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, establishment of 50-bedded Medical & Surgical ICU and expansion of Casualty & OPD at CMC Larkana and various others. The chief minister directed secretary health Kazim Jatoi to personally monitor completion of their 62 ongoing schemes.