SHC not satisfy with federal govt’s performance over missing persons issue

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the federal government on the issue of missing persons.

A high court bench headed by Justice KK Agha heard a set of petitions filed by the families of missing persons. “The issue of missing persons is very serious and important regarding human rights,” the court remarked.

Despite repeated notices, the federal home secretary is not taking the matter seriously, Justice KK Agha said.

The court has sought a complete list of detainees from Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’s detention centers. The court asked the federal secretary of home affairs to submit a report or appear in person before it.

If the report is not submitted, action against the interior minister in accordance with the law will be taken, the court said.

The Sindh High Court is also angry with the police and the focal person of the Home Department.

“What are you doing in court if you don't work?” the court lashed out at the focal person of the home department.

The court ordered replacement of the home department’s focal person. Focal person failed to assist the court on human rights issues, the court said.

The court ordered the home department secretary to change focal person. The court ordered immediate recovery of missing citizens Muhammad Younis, Sabir Mansoori, Fahim and others.